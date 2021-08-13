Woman shot outside of home in northeast Macon listed in stable condition

This is a developing story.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by gun fire while she was outside of her home on Thursday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the aggravated assault happened at the 2700 block of New Clinton Road around 11 p.m.

A family member took the 37-year-old to the Coliseum Hospital. She was later transferred to Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.