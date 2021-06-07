'World's largest' recycling plant coming to Macon

It will be Brightmark's second facility. Their first is located in Indiana

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from previous coverage on recycling in Macon.

Macon-Bibb County will soon be home to the "world's largest advanced plastics recycling plant."

That's according to a news release from the company planning to build the facility, Brightmark.

They say the site will sustainably recycle all plastic waste that can no longer be recycled such as plastic film, Styrofoam, plastic drink cups, car seats, and children's toys.

When it's finished, the site will divert 400,000 tons of plastic waste from landfills and incinerators.

The Macon site will be Brightmark's second facility; the first one is in Indiana.

The facility will be over 5 million-square-feet and bring more than 100 jobs in engineering, maintenance and operations to Macon. There's no word yet on when construction will start.