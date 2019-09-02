MACON, Ga. — Last night, people living in the high rise and mid rise building at Crystal Lake were forced to leave when Macon-Bibb city officials and the fire department said the building were no longer safe to live in.

RELATED: 'I had no idea it was this bad:' Tenants ordered to evacuate from Crystal Lake Apartments

Since the Salvation Army is only a night time shelter, Macon-Bibb opened Memorial Gym off Long Street for displaced tenants to stay.

In addition, the American Red Cross is providing cots and meals for the evacuees.

RELATED: 'I have never wanted to leave a place as bad as now:' Crystal Lake apartments still without power and water

Macon-Bibb Spokesperson Chris Floore says the city wanted to make the temporary move from homes as comfortable as possible.

This allows folks more space to hang out while city and electrical inspector and the fire department make repairs on their home.