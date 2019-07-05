WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Robins AFB announced Tuesday who would be the next installation commander following the departure of Col. Lyle Drew.

They say Col. Brian Moore will become the installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander at a change of command ceremony on July 10.

Moore is currently the vice commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma.

As vice commander in Oklahoma, Moore helps the commander lead 43,000 airmen, execute a $16 billion budget and manage $26 billion in logistics assets.

He was promoted to Colonel in 2015.

Col. Lyle Drew will become the director of staff at Headquarters Air Force Material Command at the Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio.

To read more about Col. Brian Moore, click here.

More from Robins AFB

RELATED: Aerospace job training coming to south Bibb through partnership between Bibb Co., Central Georgia Tech, Robins AFB

RELATED: Behind the Lines: Women at Robins AFB

RELATED: Robins AFB pumping billions of dollars into Central Ga. economy, base leaders say