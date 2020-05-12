Live updates | President Trump headed to Georgia today after filing lawsuit

The president will attend a rally in Valdosta this evening.

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump will travel to Georgia today, a day after filing suit to nullify the state's election outcome.

The president's visit comes at the end of a week that highlighted the extraordinarily contentious political atmosphere in the Peach State, where two Senate runoff races loom in January.

Georgia has seen, just this week: A frenzied rally by the pro-Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell telling Georgians not to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue unless they more vocally support their efforts; Rudy Giuliani and other supporters of the president laying out the contours of an election conspiracy claim central to his case in a daylong, fantastical Georgia Senate hearing; a visit by the vice president, Mike Pence, and now today a visit from the president himself, which promises more political high theater.

Through this, unbent state officials have continued with the task of trying to counter a runaway freight train of misinformation and reassert confidence in the state's electoral process a month away from the Senate runoffs.

The president will arrive in Georgia this evening for a 7 p.m. rally in Valdosta, where he will be rallying support for Loeffler and Perdue and, it's safe to presume, offering his thoughts on where things stand in the Peach State.

11:20 a.m. | Lin Wood's appeal on his original suit has been dismissed by the 11th Circuit in a 3-0 vote.

The court ruled that Wood's original request for relief - an injunction against Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger from certifying the election results - was now moot, because the results are certified.

"Because Georgia has already certified its results, Wood’s requests to delay certification and commence a new recount are moot," the opinion states.

The court also ruled that Wood did not have standing, writing, "he fails to allege a particularized injury," and that it did not have jurisdiction in the case, writing, "we may not entertain post-election contests about garden-variety issues of vote counting and misconduct that may properly be filed in state courts."

For clarity - this suit was not the same as the so-called "Kraken" suit filed by Sidney Powell in Georgia, to which Wood is a party. This was filed the week after the election. Powell's suit has a hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on Monday at 10 a.m.

It's unclear if Wood will try to further appeal to the Supreme Court.

7:45 a.m. | Good morning! Happy Saturday. The big show is later tonight, but a very important thing to keep an eye out for is Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger making some sort of announcement today about re-certifying Georgia's election results.

The deadline to do that, following the official recount, was yesterday. But there has been no official word and, at least according to the Secretary of State's website, it appears Coffee County is a lone county lagging behind in certifying its results.

It's not yet clear what might be holding them up in Coffee, or when the state will officially re-certify its results.

It's also possible we'll hear updates today on any of the now three significant lawsuits filed in Georgia. The most recent, filed yesterday, was the first to have President Trump himself attached as a plaintiff. That was filed by Ray Smith III, who was involved in the first effort with Lin Wood's lawsuit, with the support of Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer. It is also the first to be filed in state court instead of federal court.