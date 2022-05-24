Republican Gary Black hopes to unseat Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia Senate race

Black says after winning five statewide races, he thinks he's the Republican with the experience to take the Senate seat back.

ATLANTA — Former Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black is one of six other Republican candidates in the race for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat.

At Black's family farm, friends and family waited for the polls to close Tuesday night.

He's running for the Georgia's U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Warnock has one Democratic challenger, but on the Republican side, six candidates are looking to move on to November.

"Number 1 , what's the experience? Does the job description match the job skills of the applicant? I am thankful that I've been able to serve for 40 years, but particularly for the past 12 years as the Commissioner of Agriculture. Just like hiring any of the other job, too, I can pass a background check. Herschel Walker can't," Black stated.

Black is confident he is the man for the job, and he says if he wins Tuesday night and in November, his top priorities as U.S. senator would be to "stop the invasion at the southern border," designate the drug cartels as terrorists organizations, and work on inflation.

Black, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker, and four other candidates are running in the Republican primary.