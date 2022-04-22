Atlanta Falcons sponsor Flag Football Clinic and Coaches Seminar to encourage female athletes

Flag Football is in its third year as an official GHSA sanctioned sport.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Girls flag football is in more than 200 schools across Georgia and the numbers are rapidly growing heading into its third year as an official GHSA sanctioned sport.

And to help that cause, the Atlanta Falcons are sponsoring a free Flag Football Clinic and Coaches Seminar on Saturday in Macon at Southwest Magnet High School and Law Academy.

“Not just Bibb County but all of our surrounding areas. We have schools coming from Atlanta, east, west and south Georgia. So just come out, participate, eat a little bit and learn a little bit and have fun," Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms said.

Grooms is inviting all high school administrators, teachers, athletic directors, principals, coaches and female players to learn more about the game that is letting it become ladies night on the gridiron.

The session lasts four hours beginning at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 2 p.m.

Guests will hear from the experienced vets of the game who will teach them the fundamentals, rules and regulations of flag football. They also learn how to start a team at their schools.

There’s also a designated time for young lady student athletes to get a hands on experience learning the game at a camp to coincide with the seminar.

Outside the auditorium from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the practice fields, a non contact, demonstration of skills and drills will take place. All in effort to help female student athletes ages 13-18 learn more about the game of flag football.

You must register to attend but that’s easy just go to the Atlanta Falcons website and you can also register on site the morning of the event.

Complimentary t-shirts will be provided to the athletes and lunch will be provided to those who attend the seminar.