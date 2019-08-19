MACON, Ga. — Avery Braxton goes one-on-one with University of Indiana commit Dexter Williams from Mount de Sales Academy.

Avery: We're hanging out with Dexter Williams. Dexter is a senior, class of 2020. He's committed to Indiana, so we're going to go Between the Lines. I'm going to ask him some rapid-fire questions.

First question, what is your pregame routine?

Dexter: Pregame routine: throw some headphones on, take a little nap -- the nap might always help -- and then get my tape and then get out here and play.

Avery: You talked about putting those headphones on. What is one song you have to hear before you take the field?

Dexter: "Out of Sight and Out of Mind" by Gunna.

Avery: By Gunna, OK. What's your favorite meal that your momma cooks?

Dexter: Favorite meal that my mom cooks is spaghetti -- just had it last night.

Avery: What's it taste like? How does she make it special?

Dexter: A little special, she throws some pepperonis on top of it, you know? A little like momma's meal.

Avery: OK, a little pepperoni. A little Mama Mia in that guy. You're committing to Indiana, what was that like?

Dexter: The best thing that's ever happened to me. Just glad to be a part of something. Glad to live out my dreams, you know?

Avery: Alright, well, here we are, we're at the end. This has been between the lines with Dexter Williams. What are we gonna see from you this year, man?

Dexter: You're going to see a lot of big plays, you're going to see me cheering on my teammates, just a whole lot of winning from Mount de Sales.

