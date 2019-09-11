MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night.

Warner Robins vs. Veterans

Aquinas vs. Mount de Sales

Peach County vs. Westside

Perry vs. West Laurens

Fan of the Week

Houston County vs. Northside

Cross Creek vs. Baldwin County

East Laurens vs. Northeast

Bleckley County vs. Southwest

Lincoln County vs. Tattnall

Brentwood vs. Thomas Jefferson

Washington-Wilkes vs. Stratford

Play of the Week

Ribrocker

PHOTOS: Football Friday Night (Week 12)

RELATED: WEEK 12: #Tailgate13 high school football updates and scores

RELATED: A coach's commitment: Player and coach form special bond after loss

RELATED: Johnson County Football honors coach after tragic death

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.