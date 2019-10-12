MACON, Ga. — Mercer Football has announced the hiring of their new football coach, Drew Cronic.

Cronic comes to Mercer from Lenoir-Rhyne where he just finished a 13-1 season and a South Atlantic Conference championship.

Cronic joined Division II Lenoir Rhyne in 2017 after a three-win season and immediately turned them into a contender going 25-3 in two seasons.

Cronic is no stranger to the southern conference. He was the offensive coordinator at Furman in 2016, and even before then, was the OC at Reinhardt College for four years and played Mercer in its first year back from a 72-year hiatus.

Last month, Mercer announced the team was parting ways with head coach Bobby Lamb. Lamb had a 40-39 record with the Bears after seven seasons.

