Northeast extends its winning streak, Peach County wins in blowout and more from week 6 in GA prep football

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 6.

There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including another dominant performance from Perry and Houston County.

Game of the Week:

Houston County 28, Warner Robins 8

The Bears continued to roll with another win, this time over defending state champions, the Warner Robins Demons. This is a new era at Houston County, and it is one that, through the first six weeks, has included a lot of winning, including signature wins now over Perry and Warner Robins. I said before the season they would surprise a lot of people, but at this point, they won’t be sneaking up on anyone. This team is a legitimate contender.

Three Stars:

Stebin Horne Jr., Stratford kicker: It isn’t often we get a chance to honor our kickers, but Horne nailed the walk-off game-winner as time expired to hand Stratford a 37-34 win over Brookstone.

Northside defense: The Eagles have lost a couple of games this season in defensive struggles to both Jones County and Warner Robins, so it is good to them come out on the right side of one. There were multiple interceptions and a pick-6 from Nicholas Linder that helped seal the win over Crisp County.

Central: The Chargers got into the win column this week with a hard-fought victory over Kendrick. Central picked a good time to grab it to as this was the start of their region schedule and could prove to be key down the stretch if they are able to sneak into the playoffs.

SCOREBOARD

Northeast 67, Southwest 27

Stratford 37, Brookstone 34

Perry 49, Howard 0

Windsor 30, John Hancock 6

Taylor County 49, Central-Talbotton 0

St. Anne-Pacelli 42, Gatewood 7

Thomson 41, Washington County 7

Mt. Pisgah 35, FPD 28

Washington-Wilkes 27, Hancock-Central 0

Schley County 28, Macon County 7

Northside 29, Crisp County 10

Mary Persons 49, Columbus 21

Cook 34, Jeff Davis 15

Montgomery County 28, Treutlen 10

Bleckley County 63, Pelham 7

Fitzgerald 20, Dodge County 12

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 21, Jasper County 0

Telfair County 36, Bryan County 20

John Milledge 56, Brookwood 19

Veterans 21, Northgate 9

Putnam County 40, Josey 0

CFCA 55, Piedmont 14

Pinewood 46, Mount de Sales 45

Briarwood 50, Trinity-Dublin 3

Spalding 40, Baldwin 14

Spencer 27, Rutland 21

Johnson County 27, ECI 21

Crawford County 44, Twiggs County 20

Wilcox County 54, Terrell County 23

Wilkinson County 23, Portal 13

Sandy Creek 29, Jackson 7

Griffin 28, West Laurens 16

Central 27, Kendrick 21

Brentwood 41, George Walton 26

Dooly County 46, Turner County 34

Peach County 50, Hardaway 21

What’s Next?

Perry versus Westside

The Panthers have been on a roll since losing to Houston County. Westside has started the season a perfect 4-0. You can expect some good quarterback play in this one, and it could be a high-scoring game. Perry is the clear favorite but never count out Coach Spoons and the Seminoles.