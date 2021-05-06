Reeves will graduate with honors before he heads to the University of Florida to play basketball

'He works as if he has earned nothing' :

As the class of 2021 prepares to graduate, 13WMAZ is looking back over the last four years and highlighting the all-stars of this class of student-athletes.

We're highlighting students who have made an impact both in sports and in the classroom for their entire high school careers.

Few can argue the impact on and off the court that Westside High School senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. has made.

From the moment Reeves stepped on Westside's campus, he's pushed his classmates and teammates.

"I think the thing that we're going to miss the most is his leadership. He works hard and is a perfect example of what hard work can do," said Westside head basketball coach, Josh Grube.

During his tenure as a Seminole, Reeves led Westside to Final Four, Elite Eight, and Sweet 16 appearances.

He averaged nearly 20 points a game over his four years, and said watching his steady rise was an out-of-body experience.

"Like I was another person watching myself grow, ninth through 12th. From the growth spurt, to the skill set to as a person, that's just a credit to all the guys and all the teachers and staff and faculty here," Reeves said.

Reeves will leave Westside as the second all-time scorer with over 1,800 points, but he's also scoring points in the classroom.

He'll graduate with honors sporting a 3.9 GPA.

"I think the world of him. He's been here before. He works as if he has no talent. He works as if he has earned nothing," said Michael Womack, a former English teacher of Reeves.

Reeves will go down as one of the best basketball players Westside has ever seen -- its second all-time leading scorer and its best three-point shooter. They're sights he never set his eyes on, but came naturally.

"I think it just came with me not thinking about it really, just going out and trying to win, game in and game out," Reeves said. "The accolades always come after when you're doing good and doing what you're supposed to."

"Tell you what kind of kid he is, he didn't care about any of that," Grube said. "He was more worried about winning a state championship. We're going to miss him. He's a great kid, great upbringing, great role model, works his tail off, academics are very important and Florida is getting a winner.

Reeves is headed to Gainesville to play for the Florida Gators, but before he dons that blue-and-orange, he has one more big event coming up.

All GLORY to GOD, #committed!



Thanks to all the coaches that recruited me and to everyone that has helped me throughout this process. Your time and interest in my future is much appreciated. This is just the beginning, see you soon. I love you all! pic.twitter.com/F2GmHxfH8Z — Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (@wacie_wacie) April 30, 2020