Athlete in Training: Northeast's Nick Woodford aims to break his own records

MACON, Ga. — Did Nick Woodford expect to become Bibb County's all-time leading rusher with more than 2,700 yards and 40 touchdowns last season?
"Nah, I didn't. Not at all," Woodford said.
So the only thing left to do? Break his own record all over again.
"It feels good, but at the same time in my mind, I've got to still work because there's someone out there working harder than me," Woodford said. "Most importantly, it's getting the whole team involved because it's not all about me, but getting everyone involved."
But as the Northeast Raiders break summer practice this week, Nick's bringing the whole team with him -- and the work is speaking for itself.
"It was incredible to watch," wide receiver Kavon Conciauro said. "A guy that I grew up with, doing something amazing. Inspires me to break some records too. Makes everybody want to play hard, work hard and hopefully get to the same level."
"He brings leadership," offensive lineman Malachi Hancock said. "Nick is what you call the idol guy. He's a great athlete, 4.0 GPA. He can do it all."
But Nick is getting everyone involved on the field, too -- because it's not just him anymore, and that's exactly how the Raiders want it.
"Our passing game is going to be elite," Woodford said, "So when that passing game hits, and they know the passing game, then we're going to hit them with the run."
"They expect the run we're going to pass. Expect the pass we're going to run," Conciauro said. "It's a two-headed dragon."
It's safe to say Nick's got the running back thing down. So this fall, he's got a couple new goals in mind.
"I would say more touchdowns," Woodford said. "Because a lot of them got taken back due to flags and penalties. But also get me some plays on defense as well, because that was my main position in middle school."
But no matter where he is on the field, the Raiders go as Nick goes.
"To see him doing great makes me feel great," Hancock said. "When he does great I get recognized for being great."
"He's who everybody wants to be," Conciauro said. "He's an inspiration to me, a great teammate."
The Raiders finished 2022 with an 8-4 record, losing to Appling County in the second round of the GHSA AA state playoffs, 35-13.
Northeast opens the 2023 season on Sept. 1 at Fitzgerald.