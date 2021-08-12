Dodge County wins girls' flag football championship

Dodge County’s Illeshia Mitchell scored the game’s only touchdown on a 3-yard touchdown carry into the end zone.

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — The Dodge County Lady Indians won their first GHSA Division 2 Girls Flag Football Championship with a triple overtime win over Lithia Springs at Center Parc Stadium Thursday afternoon.

Both teams were held scoreless through regulation and three extra periods before Dodge County’s Illeshia Mitchell scored the game’s only touchdown on a 3-yard touchdown carry into the end zone.