New year, same goal for Central Chargers football

Coach Joaquin Sample's crew prepares to follow up on last year's historic season.

MACON, Ga. — 2020 was a year to remember for Central High School's football program. The Chargers earned their first postseason win since 1989, and their first state playoff win since 1975.

"It was a blessed season," Head Coach Joaquin Sample said. “I got a lot of pats on the back but it's time to go to work again and try to make this year much better because that's the theme of the season, raise the bar.”

Now, the attention turns to this fall, but this year's team looks a bit different. Gone are the likes of playmakers Jalik Thomas and Maurice Elder, and because of those important losses, everyone is being asked to do a little more.

“You just make these players the best they can be, and I think these kids are good in different ways,” Sample said, “And they may look a little different but the goal is still the same.”

Central wide receiver Jordan Smith is one of those upperclassmen ready to step into a greater leadership role this fall.

“It's the younger guys coming in, playing,” Smith said. “You know some have experience, some don't but you know, we got to work hard and push 'em.”

This year’s motto of “raising the bar” helps Central in a couple different ways. Not only will it help to inspire and motivate a young group, but this year it’s also required – following last year’s success, programs across Central Georgia knows what the Chargers can do.

“People around here know that we play some good football so you're not going to get by game plans,” Sample said. “You're going to get everybody's best shot, but I think they understand that what we're doing is working, and I think that gives them some confidence in what we're doing and gives 'em some energy.”

As for the players who are still a part of the program after last year’s success, they’re ready to let the play on the field speak for itself.

“Yeah, we were very aware. I mean, we probably talked about it mostly every day,” offensive tackle Martin Caines said. “You know, I just can't add anything else. They're just going to have to see when we play.”

Coach Sample & Co. will soon find out what their new crew is capable of doing, but regardless, the bar is still raised. The natural next step in the journey is hosting a playoff game this year, and the Chargers know that goal is in reach.