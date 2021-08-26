Northeast Raiders roll into week 2 with confidence

The Raiders earned a massive win over 5A Jones County in week one.

MACON, Ga. — The first Friday of high school football in Central Georgia saw the Northeast Raiders squeezing out a 33-28 win on the road against Jones County. While a hard-fought win is always a great start, this win in particular meant something more.

“Jones County being a 5A school, 2A school,” Head Coach Jeremy Wiggins said. “You know, nine times out of 10 times, people always think the smaller school is not supposed to win, so it was a big win for us, a big win for the city, too.”

While some might be calling the win an upset, the Raiders are certainly not a part of that group.

“We don’t really think of it as an upset,” senior quarterback Travion Solomon said. “I mean, we just play football. We know we got players, we know we can compete with anybody, so we just went out there and played.”

Solomon is also a part of a senior class that has played football together since middle school; and naturally, they’re pretty comfortable with each other.

“They’ve seen all kinds of competition,” Wiggins said. “They laugh and joke, which is a good thing.”

There’s no question that this year’s group of Raiders is tight-knit, but as the focus shifts to the Central Chargers this week, discipline is still the focus, and knowing the bigger goals still ahead this year.

“Winning region and going to state playoffs, make a run, and hopefully win a state championship,” Solomon said. “All the way, we’re trying to go all the way this year.”