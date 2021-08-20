WEEK 1: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for August 20.
Peach County's new facility is something you've gotta see to believe. The most visible upgrade might be the most important
Peach County High Principal Ken Hartley on first game of football season
Football Thursday Night: Central vs Howard (8/19/21)
It was the official kickoff to the 2021 high school football season in Central Georgia at the Ed Defore Sports Complex.
-------
Here are your high school football scores for August 20.
Houston Co.
Perry
-------------
Northeast
Jones Co.
-------------
Phenix City Central
Peach Co.
-------------
Bleckley Co.
West Laurens
-------------
Mt. de Sales
Monticello
--------------
Westside
Bradwell
-------------
Baldwin
Liberty Co.
-------------
Crawford Co.
Taylor Co.
-------------
Northside
Veterans
-------------
Towers
Mary Persons
-------------
Jeff Davis
Rutland
-------------
Ola
Jackson
-------------
Lamar Co.
Pike Co.
-------------
Twiggs Co.
East Laurens
-------------
Dooly Co.
Marion Co.
-------------
Toombs Co.
Dodge Co.
-------------
Crisp Academy
Covenant
-------------
Creekside
GMC
-------------
CFCA
Fullington
-------------
Deerfield
Schley Co.
-------------
Central - 7
Howard - 16
-------------
Upson-Lee - 6
La Grange -24
-------------