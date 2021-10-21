Highway 247 road closings impacting businesses

For the next six weeks, the project will have a big impact for people commuting between Warner Robins and Macon.

MACON, Ga. — The first day of detours off Highway 247 brought some backups and some foul-ups. The road closings are due to the State 'Eight Bridges' replacement project.

For the next six weeks, the project will have a big impact for people commuting between Warner Robins and Macon.

Craig Palmer, the owner of All Star Tire Shop said this construction's coming at the most inconvenient time.

"I think we should have known this more than 24 hours ago, especially in the business when we almost do half of our yearly sales in November and December together," said Palmer.

All Star Tire sells recreational vehicles like carts and four-wheelers.

They've been in business for more than 25 years, but right now, Palmer said traffic is nonexistent.

"The road Pio Nono and Broadway and Houston, they're just closed through traffic -- you can go all the way to the end of all three roads, but then they make the signage look like you can't go any further either," said Palmer.

Employee Justin Smith said sometimes the state doesn't consider the little guy.

"If this was a Walmart right here, they would never do something like that to a Walmart. I don't know how many people the local Walmarts employ, but I would imagine if you counted the businesses up and down these three roads, it would be a close amount to it," said Smith.

Looking toward the future, "My hopes are is that business will continue to do well and that it will increase, but it's a hard thing to deal, with not knowing exactly what the DOT is going to do or where they're going to end everything, or when they're going to start something. It's a tough row to hoe," said Smith.

"I don't know what's going to happen, and you know they say this closing could last 'til the end of November, but most of the time with the highway people, we've found out it's been longer than shorter," said Palmer.