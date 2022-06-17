Macon's Second Street bridge closed for repairs

Second Street is closed between Walnut Street and Emery Highway.

MACON, Ga. — If you commute between east Macon and downtown, this will affect your drive.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Second Street bridge is now closed for repairs.

You can detour over the Otis Redding Bridge off Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard or over the Spring Street bridge.

You can expect delays and, of course, people should drive carefully in those areas.