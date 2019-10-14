MACON, Ga. — A strange watery substance fell from the sky on Sunday.

"Me and my dad were in the car and we kinda freaked out when we saw it. We were like, 'what is that?'," Ella Chastain said while describing her Sunday afternoon drive through Macon.

That's a question I'm sure a lot of people had across Central Georgia.

In case you forgot, it's called rain.

Some were so in shock, they had to go outside to see it for themselves.

"I took my granddaughter. We stood in it a little bit because it hadn't rained in so long, and she put her hand out on the edge of the roof and let it drip in her hand because she hadn't seen it in a long time either. We were both glad to see it," Karsten & Denson Hardware owner Johnny Davis said.

Some were simply glad their yard was getting some rain.

"It's very dead. We're spending a lot of money watering it, so some rain will be nice," Timothy Crow said.

Others had to document it for those who didn't get to see it.

"We started taking a video, videoing it on the windshield, and we were kinda just freaking out at that point because it hadn't rained in so long," Chastain said.

But how long has it been since Central Georgia has seen an inch of rain?

For most of us it's been since August, and in Taylor County its been since July.

This means September was extremely dry and helped dig us into rainfall deficit.

Needless to say, people are glad to hear rain is in the forecast for Tuesday.

"We will take all we can get, in proportion at least. We don't want anything like the floods in the Midwest, but we are still in quite a deficit," Davis said.

This rain will also help alleviate drought conditions.

"I already love rain, so it's just even better now," Chastain said.

While Tuesday's rain may not pull us out of our drought, it'll help give us a couple inches that we haven't seen in a long time.

