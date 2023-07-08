'It shocked me': Central Georgia storms damage two Byron properties

According to the Peach County EMA director, the only reported damage in the area was from the Sunnyland Community.

BYRON, Ga. — Some neighbors in Byron are feeling the effects of severe storms in the area.

Two trees, one street apart from another, fell on two separate properties over the weekend.

Debra-Joyce Wilson said she was in her bedroom on the computer when she felt her home shake around 4:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

She and her roommate, Kenneth-Erwin Knowles, live with disabilities together in their Sunnyland mobile home.

"The trailer shook!" Knowles said. "When that happened, the trailer moved. I thought, 'Man, that was an awfully close clap of thunder or something.' She went out the back door and saw the tree and started screaming for me. I went 'What is it?' I went back there and saw the tree had fallen. I went 'Man!'"

For Wilson, it was also a sight to behold.

"It shocked me!" Wilson reiterated. "When your home starts to shake, it gets your attention. And, it rocked the trailer!"

With the oak tree split in half on their yard, the other half blocked their road. Neighbors couldn't get by the Wilson-Knowles property on Coastal Drive until the Peach County Fire Department came with a saw to clean the debris up.

"It actually covered my Jeep Cherokee out front," Wilson said.

The remainder of the oak tree was taken by Mike's Tree Service Monday morning around 10:45 a.m..

Across the street, just outside of their neighborhood, neighbor Chandra Grisales was resetting for the week ahead when the weather worsened.

"We were making dinner and, you know, getting ready to watch a movie and relax for the night to go to bed," she said. "We heard a loud pop, saw sparks everywhere, and now our power's out."

The tree on their yard fell onto the front fence bordering the perimeter of the Grisales' property.

It brought down the electrical line that brings their home power.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Grisales couple and their toddler are still without power.

"Being one house versus a whole community, we're not necessarily a priority," the mother said.