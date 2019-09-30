PERRY, Ga. — Sure, it's usually warm for the start of the fair, but is it upper 90s warm?

Right now, a forecast high temperature of 97 is set for the first day of the fair on October 3rd. Looking back, this is the warmest start to the fair in fair history which began in October of 1990.

First, let's look back at last year. We began the fair October 3rd, and the temperature was 88 degrees.

The warmest day of the 2018 fair was 95 degrees on the 7th, but before temperatures could get any warmer, Hurricane Michael came on the 10th, closing the fair for a day and putting an end to the mid-90s.

The remainder of the fair stayed in the mid 80s and even some days in the upper 70s.

Looking back even further, six years to 2012, the warmest days of the fair stayed in the upper 80s and low 90s with the exception of last year and again maybe this year if we stay on track for upper 90s.

Even the first year back in 1990 began with mid-80s.

The warmest day topped out at 92 degrees, and the coolest day was in the low 70s!

We will continue to watch for that first taste of fall, but it doesn't look like it's on the way for the start of the fair.

