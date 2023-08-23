7 Brew Coffee coming to Central Georgia. Here's what they'll be serving up

MACON, Ga. — Soon, Central Georgians will have a new place to get their caffeine fix.
7 Brew Coffee is opening two locations in Central Georgia - one on Bass Road in Macon, and one in Warner Robins. Plus, they're coming soon.
According to the 7 Brew brand on Google Maps, the Macon store is set to open on Sept. 25, and the Warner Robins store should open on Sept. 11.
The coffee chain is a drive-through shop, and they have classic coffee and tea drinks along with milkshakes and specialty flavors.
The brand's website says they want to cultivate kindness and joy with every drink they serve.
Soon, that kindness and joy is set to make its debut here in Central Georgia.
