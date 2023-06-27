Viral cookie shop coming to Warner Robins. Here is when it is opening

The new location is on Watson Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It is almost time to sink your sweet tooth into a Crumbl Cookie in Warner Robins—the new location at 2907 Watson Blvd. Suite C-1 is set to open its doors this Friday, June 30.

The viral cookie company has been seen in countless TikToks and YouTube reviews. The wide variation of flavors have quickly made it a fan-favorite.

Chase and Macy Murphy own the store. The pair opened their first store in Columbus and are now bringing Crumbl Cookies to Warner Robins. The couple recently welcomed a new baby girl and are excited to build a family business in the Warner Robins community.

The grand opening menu will contain six cookies from the more than 275 weekly rotating flavors, including milk chocolate chip.

Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include cornbread, cookies & cream, s’mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie and many more.

The weekly flavor drops happen on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts each Sunday at 8 p.m. For the first five business days, customers can order in person.

Starting on July 5, delivery, catering, curbside pickup and nationwide shipping will be available on the app or at crumblcookies.com.

Customers can also track and rate the cookies they try using the Cookie Journal in the app. You can also earn achievements and loyalty crumbs towards free cookies.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.