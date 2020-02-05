HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston Healthcare workers now have a new t-shirt to sport thanks to some local businesses.

Graphic Guys of GA teamed up with businesses like Critter Fixer, Lowe Toyota, Parrish Construction, RCI Collision, Servpro, Spillers Orthodontists, and State Farm Agent Andy Thomas to make the donation happen.

"This is far beyond what we could have done on our own," said Ben Smith of Graphic Guys.

Together, they created and donated 2,400 shirts that read 'Hometown Heroes' and took them to Houston Healthcare for all workers.

Smith says at a time when businesses are starting to shift their focus to reopening, they wanted healthcare workers to know that supporting them is still a top priority.

"Healthcare workers have just been keeping their heads down and working, working, working," he said. "So we just hope they get this shirt and realize, 'hey, we're not forgotten about.'"

Smith says they are already talking with other businesses to create another 1,800 shirts for employees at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.

They are also working with the "Adopt a Senior" Facebook page in Houston County and plan to make close to 2,000 shirts for each member of the Class of 2020.

They are designing shirts to have each school's name and logo for the seniors.

