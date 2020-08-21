Houston County deputies raising money to feed families during the holidays

Last year, deputies were able to feed 300 people on Thanksgiving through Operation Arresting Hunger.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — With the coronavirus pandemic this year, the holidays could be even more stressful for some families.

Corporal Kevin Taylor with the Houston County Sheriff's Office says that's why this year's Operation Arresting Hunger program is that much more important.

For ten years, deputies have been able to raise money to buy families food each Thanksgiving.

Last year, they were able to feed 300 people and used the rest of the money to take dozens of kids out Christmas shopping to get some items on their wish lists .

To make sure this year is a success, the sheriffs office is already kicking off fundraising efforts by selling t-shirts and hosting their annual car wash.

Corporal Taylor says this is just as important for deputies as it is for the families they help.

"We know it's important for the community, and it's important for the new deputies to see that its not just about policing. It's about giving back to the community that we serve," he says.

This year's car wash fundraiser was postponed because of rain chances. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Anytime Fitness of Perry.