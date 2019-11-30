MACON, Ga. — It was a 'big' day for 'small' shops in Macon.

Dozens of people shopped in downtown Macon on the 10th annual Small Business Saturday, which falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

American Express created the day back in 2010 to encourage people to shop local. It also serves as the kickoff to the holiday season for independent retailers.

Shoppers took to the streets and found gifts. Some local business owners say it is important to connect with your community.

"It's connected us to people that we didn't even know. I mean, we've made some wonderful friends doing this ever since we started our business. The people that have come into our lives have been remarkable," Tisha Carr said.

Sunday is Museum Store Day. Folks can head to museums and other cultural institutions to shop for curated gifts, according to the Museum Store Sunday website.

"It would help the community grow. You need a place where small businesses can develop. If you don't have places where business can develop then the community can't grow," owner of EMAD Apparel Damon Wilson said.

