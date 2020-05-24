MACON, Ga. — Ahead of Memorial Day, one Central Georgia mom is honoring and remembering troops who have died in combat.

Catherine Krattli started this mission after her son died in Iraq.

"Being raised military, I was a little more aware of it, but it did not hit home until we lost our son," Krattli said.

On Monday, we will honor our fallen service men and women like Corporal William G. Taylor, who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"He just decided he was going to join the Corps, so he went off and did all of his training of course," Krattli said.

Krattli said he started his Marine career in Washington D.C.

"When you go to 8th and I, you are chosen for your height, your looks, your build, because they have so many different things they do there," she said.

After about three years in D.C., Taylor entered the war zone.

"Everyone from 8th and I that had gone to Iraq was coming back and telling him, 'you ought to go, we are helping the kids, we are helping the kids,' so he volunteered to go," Krattli said.

Less than a month after he got there Krattli said he was shot and killed.

"When he came home it was really emotional, but the community here in middle Georgia really supported us," Krattli said.

For about a year, Krattli said the grief was unbearable, but she decided to help other families feeling the same pain.

Catherine Krattli

"None of us ever asked to be put in here in this family, and I just wanted to be there, be near, be of comfort for those who are going through the same thing," Krattli said.

Through the organization Honor and Remember Krattli does just that by walking in honor of fallen heroes like her son.

"The entire month of May is devoted to running, walking, riding a bicycle, walking a dog for 30 minutes. Pick a hero and sign up, it's a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week thing," Krattli said.

Krattli hopes this reminds others of the freedom we enjoy every day.

"Memorial Day is a day that has been set us aside to honor those that have given their lives for us, those that have given their lives to protect this country," Krattli said.

If you would like to learn more about Honor and Remember, click here.

MORE TOP STORIES

GBI: 1 killed, 2 injured after shooting at Alamo graduation party

Inmate death at Macon State Prison to be investigated as homicide

Monroe County deputies searching for escaped Butts County inmate

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.