Macon couple surprised with drive-by celebration for 65th anniversary

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Byas, who celebrated their 65th anniversary Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple got a big and loud surprise from family and friends Sunday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., all people could hear along Huddersfield Road in Macon were cars honking and people wishing the couple a happy anniversary.

Around 20 cars drove by Carl and Ann Byas' home with gifts, cards and roses.

It was all to celebrate the couple's 65th wedding anniversary, as well as Carl's 90th birthday.

"We are not going to let COVID stop this celebration. Definitely going to give my parents the flowers while they're still here, while they can still smell them," their daughter, Emily Felton, said.

Felton says the couple met in high school and got married the day before Carl was scheduled to be stationed outside of Georgia for the United States Air Force. They've been together every since.