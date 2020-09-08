x
Local News

Central Georgia voters to decide nine races in five counties

Voting on Tuesday will decide nine races in five counties, including the Macon-Bibb mayoral race.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb mayoral race isn't the only contest up for a vote on Tuesday.
Central Georgia voters will decide nine races in five counties.

13WMAZ has put together a list of races in Central Georgia:

  • There's a runoff for the District 5 County Commission seat, between Seth Clark and Carlton Kitchens.
  • For the District 7 Commission seat, voters will choose between Bill Howell and Bonnie Thompson.
  • There's also a school board race in District 1, between Tera Edwards and Myrtice Johnson.
  • Laurens County voters will pick a probate judge, between Genola Jackson or Jason Locke.
  • In Laurens' District 2, there's a school board contest between James Brown and Lock Wilford.
  • Pulaski County has a runoff for Superior Court Clerk, between Michael King and David McCall.
  • Putnam County is also electing a probate judge, between Brandy Turk Huskins or Karen Owen.
  • There's a County Commission race in Twiggs County's District 2, between William Bond or Keith Washington.
  • In Macon-Bibb, people will choose a mayor between Lester Miller and Cliff Whitby.

All races will be decided Tuesday. For voting places and times, contact your local board of elections.

