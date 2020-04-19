MACON, Ga. — Social distancing has forced small businesses across Central Georgia to find new ways to serve the community.

Fall Line Brewing Co. wants to give customers a chance to grab a beer and give to a good cause at the same time.

The brewery partnered up with Apparel Authority and United Way of Central Georgia to make 478 proud t-shirts .

Proceeds from shirt sales go to United Way's COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund helps members of the service industry.

"We are in the service industry, and service industry individuals are very near and dear to our heart," said Fall Line marketing director Kaitlynn Kressin. "We can't thank the community enough."

Fall Line had to close their kitchen six days after officially opening because of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean they've stopped the brewing part of their business.

In addition to shirts, Fall Line is also selling their craft beers in six-packs, crowlers, and growlers for curbside pick-up.

Kressin says Fall Line has seen a tremendous amount of support from the community.

"It's really been overwhelming how supportive everyone has been, not just of us or our business, but of our staff members," said Kressin. "They're very important to us, and we want to make sure they're taken care of."

To place an order, you can message Fall Line Brewing Co. on Facebook or call them at 478-200-1957. Fall Line is open from 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.