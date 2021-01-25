Najiva Timothee's passion for mentoring motivates her to help young women in Macon-Bibb county.

MACON, Ga. — January is National Mentoring Month and a Central Georgia woman is showing us how mentors can make a difference.

She has a group called Girls Dig Deeper Initiative to help young women thrive in Macon-Bibb county.

"I've learned to be a better person, a better communicator, a better learner, all because of my mentor," Mentee Jessi Andrews said.

"I like how you are able to discuss your emotions and feelings, and you are able to understand how other people feel," Mentee Centreace McCrea said.

Jessi Andrews and Centreace McCrea, are two young women who are part of the Girls Dig Deeper Initiative.

"The dig deeper part came into place because I wanted the girls to be able to look within themselves, it's an initiative, so it kind of like you taking charge of who you are," Najiva Timothee said.

Timothee started mentoring through The Mentor's Project in 2018. Her hope was to help young women in Bibb county stay on the right track after seeing so much crime in the community.

"When it was time for us to do our one-on-one session I would go to the schools, and then going to the schools and seeing them," Timothee said. "Their friends would say, 'Well, you know, who is that you are talking to?', and they would say, 'That is my mentor', and their friends would say, "Well I want a mentor too'."

By 2019, she started reaching more girls which birthed the Girls Dig Deeper initiative. Teaching them about leadership skills, hygiene, how to effectively communicate, and other life skills.

"You know COVID hit and I had to pivot and go virtual," Timothee said.

Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Timothee is staying in touch with her mentees.

"What I'm doing right now to celebrate mentoring month is every Saturday we have virtual leadership value lessons," Timothee said.

Right now, she is mentoring six girls virtually, showing that mentors can, and do, make a difference.

"I truly believe mentors make a difference because a lot of the young people are going through so much right now, and sometimes they just need that person in their life to push them and let them know they can be good," Timothee said.