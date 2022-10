She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hit in the leg by a bullet off Newberg Avenue.

