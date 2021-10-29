Augusta murder suspect wanted in 2 Macon shootings

Bibb investigators issued warrants for 34-year-old De'Quin Hamlin for homicide and aggravated assault charges.

They're connected to two separate October shootings in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the warrants are for 34-year-old De'Quin Hamlin.

He's currently in the Richmond County jail on murder charges in Augusta.

The Bibb sheriff's office says Hamlin now faces charges in an October 10 homicide on Macon's Cherry Avenue.

Percy Welch Junior died several days after the shooting.

Investigators say just hours after that shooting, Hamlin shot 37-year-old Kevin Watson on Napier Avenue.

Watson is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Hamlin is also the brother of Teagan Jones, the east Macon woman whose Wallace Road home was shot up this week.

Someone fired more than two dozen shots into Jones' home around 1:30 a.m. Monday.