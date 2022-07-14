Bibb deputies arrest, charge man in February shooting death on Bob White Road

26-year-old Terrance Marquis Williams was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in Eddie Thomas' death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after the death of a man who was shot at a home in 400 block of Bob White Road back in February.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on February 5, 42-year-old Eddie Antonio Thomas was shot during a fight. Thomas was taken to the hospital and then released.

On March 11, Thomas was taken to Upson Regional Hospital where he died. An autopsy was performed, and it was found that Thomas died due to complications from his injuries.

26-year-old Terrance Marquis Williams was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in Thomas' shooting. He posted a $38,500 bond on February 17.

On June 28, a Special Presentment bench warrant for Murder was issued for Williams.

This case is still under investigation.