MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested two young people in connection with two burglaries Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old and 13-year-old were taken into custody for the July 25 burglaries of the Family Dollar store on Pio Nono Avenue and the Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway.

The release says at around 12:30 a.m. on July 25, two boys broke into the glass front door and stole four rifles from the Academy Sports store. The 13-year-old was charged in this burglary.

Later that morning, just before 2 a.m., it was reported that several boys broke into the Family Dollar and took food, clothing, and electronic items. Some of the stolen items were found outside of the store. A 12-year-old was arrested in this burglary, along with the 13-year-old from the Academy Sports store burglary.

Both boys were taken to the youth detention center and are awaiting trial.

Both burglaries are still under investigation, and deputies expect more arrests.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

