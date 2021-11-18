Bibb deputies investigate armed robbery of Harrison Road Marathon gas station

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Marathon gas station located at 5013 Harrison Road Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:30 p.m., a man with a gun came into the gas station and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

