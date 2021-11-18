Bibb deputies investigate armed robbery of Harrison Road Marathon gas station

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Marathon gas station located at 5013 Harrison Road Thursday evening.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:30 p.m., a man with a gun came into the gas station and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.