Bibb deputies investigating sisters, 15 and 19, shot and hospitalized after fight

Deputies found that the two shootings happened at the same place and the victims were sisters, and they were shot during a fight with other people.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on the 5000 block of Bloomfield Road Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 10 p.m. about a 15-year-old girl shot in the arm and grazed on her head. A second call came in stating that a 19-year-old woman who had also been shot in the stomach showed up at the Macon-Bibb County Fire Station located on Bloomfield Road.

The release says after investigating, deputies found that the two shootings happened at the same place and the victims were sisters, and they were shot during a fight with other unnamed people.

The sisters were taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

This case is still under investigation.