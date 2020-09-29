Man in critical condition after Macon stabbing

MACON, Ga. — One man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest in Macon on Monday night.
According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Mary Drive.
It was reported that 26-year-old Marion Lester Jr. was stabbed in the chest.
Lester was taken to Navicent Health by ambulance and the sheriff's office says he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
Bibb deputies are investigating the case. Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.