Man in critical condition after Macon stabbing

It happened in the 3300 block of Mary Drive just after 11 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — One man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest in Macon on Monday night.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Mary Drive.

It was reported that 26-year-old Marion Lester Jr. was stabbed in the chest.

Lester was taken to Navicent Health by ambulance and the sheriff's office says he is listed in critical, but stable condition.