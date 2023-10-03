Bibb deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' man in Walnut Street aggravated assault

Quintez Jamal Brantley, 22, is 5'9" and between 140-150 pounds. He is wanted for several counts of aggravated assault.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a person wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened on just after 3 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Walnut Street.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Quintez Jamal Brantley, 22, is 5'9" and between 140-150 pounds. He is wanted for several counts of aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous.