Bibb deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' man in Walnut Street aggravated assault

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a person wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened on just after 3 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Walnut Street.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Quintez Jamal Brantley, 22, is 5'9" and between 140-150 pounds. He is wanted for several counts of aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.