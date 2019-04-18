Deputies in Bleckley County found a stash of drugs believed to be related to the investigation into a large drug ring in which nearly 40 people were arrested last week.

RELATED: Bleckley County drug bust nets 30+ people: A timeline of the investigation

According to a news release from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, deputies were called to the area of Foskey Road and Kennedy Road in reference to a drug complaint. When they made it to the scene, investigators found a package containing suspected illegal drugs.

Bleckley County Sheriff's Office

The release says deputies found a small bag of cocaine and 500 multi-colored tablets with numerous imprints on each. The tablets are suspected to be Ecstasy with a street value of $2,500.

The drugs will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab for further testing and identification.

RELATED: More than 30 arrested in Bleckley County drug investigation

This case is still under investigation, and deputies say more arrests are expected. If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-4545.