Cordele police arrest 17-year-old, searching for 'armed and dangerous' 18-year-old shooting suspect

Police have arrested a teen in the shooting and are looking for the other suspect, 18-year-old Jacambrian Marquie Smith.

CORDELE, Ga. — Police in Cordele are looking for a man in connection to a shooting that happened in the area of 13th Avenue and 2nd Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, the call came in about a shooting between a person in a car and a pedestrian on the street.

When police made it to the scene, they found one of the suspects, 17-year-old Kervaris Bly, who had a gun, walking on Hickory and 16th Avenue. Bly was arrested due to being a minor with a gun, carrying it concealed, and without a permit.

After investigating, detectives determined that Bly was the pedestrian involved in the shootout with the driver of the car. He was arrested and taken to the Crisp County jail where he is charged with Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Pistol by a Minor, Discharge of a Gun Near Highway, and Aggravated Assault.

Police are still looking for the other suspect, 18-year-old Jacambrian Marquie Smith. Warrants have been issued for the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Cruelty to Children First Degree

Discharge of Gun Near Highway

Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes

Smith is considered armed and dangerous.