Coroner Leon Jones says 2 people are dead after a shooting at the Waverly Apartments located at 624 Forest Hill Road Tuesday evening.

According to Jones, four people were shot. One person was taken to Piedmont North hospital where they died. The other three victims were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where one also died.

There are no other details available at this time.