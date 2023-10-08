'Not going to forget Deputy Tyee Browne': Crisp County deputy's killer pleads guilty, locked up for life

Browne was shot and killed early July 5 when he stopped to help a driver on the side of the road.

CORDELE, Ga. — The case against the man charged with killing Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne last month came to an abrupt end in court Thursday. Now, he's locked up for life.

Croshawn Cross pleaded guilty in a Crisp County courtroom Thursday, charged with killing Deputy Browne early July 5. The sheriff's office says the plea can't erase the pain they feel, but they say it's an acknowledgment of the severity of the crime.

"We all remember the morning of July 5 very vivid in this office," Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a Facebook video Thursday.

Just over a month ago, Deputy Browne stopped to help Cross on the side of the road.

When he got up to Cross' truck and rang in the tag, it came up stolen from Houston County. So, Browne asked Cross to step out of the car and put one handcuff on him. Then, the shots ran out. Cross was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Today, his offender pled guilty," Hancock said.

Cross faced 20 counts on several charges, including malice murder and felony murder. That's according to a press release from Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Rigby's office.

Hancock explained on Facebook why the case wrapped up so quickly, and why prosecutors didn't try for the death penalty.

"The family understands and realizes that if the death penalty had been sought in this case, we could have gone on for years, if not decades in trying to resolve this solution," Hancock said.

Now, he's asking people to accept the Browne family's choice and help them move on from the tragedy.

"We ask that you respect and support the path that this family has chosen to take. Now there's closure. This chapter has ended. We're not going to forget Deputy Tyee Brown," Hancock said.

Judge Chris Hughes sentenced Cross to life in prison without parole, another life sentence and an additional five years.