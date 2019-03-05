DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man has died two days after being shot outside an apartment complex and police are looking for the suspected shooter.

Capt. Ronnie Holmes of Dublin police said the victim appeared to be an innocent bystander when an argument outside the Roberts Street Apartments led to gunfire.

Dublin police have not released the victim's name, but Holmes said he is a 22-year-old man.

WMAZ

Holmes said police are looking for a suspect in the case, 23-year-old Jerron Jerry Hill. He said Hill's last known address was at those apartments on Roberts Street.

Holmes says police are still investigating the case.

Anybody with information on the case can call Dublin police at (478) 277-5023.

