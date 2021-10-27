GBI investigating Eastman officer’s alleged fight with wife

The alleged domestic incident happened Tuesday morning at Dodge Nutrition on College Street.

EASTMAN, Ga. — The GBI is investigating an Eastman police officer who was allegedly involved in a fight with his wife at a business.

That’s according to GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles.

She said Officer Javier Cruz has not been arrested. Eastman police asked the GBI to investigate.

Miles said Cruz’s wife was not injured.

Cruz was off-duty, according to the GBI.

Neither Miles nor Police Chief Becky Sheffield would comment on Cruz’s job status.