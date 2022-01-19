Macon teen shot and killed, 2nd person in stable condition

A 15-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday evening on Wren Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a 15-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday evening on Wren Avenue.

It happened in the Anthony Homes neighborhood after 7 p.m.

The teen was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died before 8:30 p.m.

Jones says a second person was also shot and taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Macon-Bibb deputies are on the scene and have the area taped off.