Man arrested for trying to break into a home, cutting lock to their power box and shutting off home's power

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is accused of attempting to break into a home early Thursday morning and cutting the lock to the home's power box and shutting off their power, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's office.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 2800 block of Pierce Drive North.

The sheriff's office received reports of a suspicious man with a flashlight trying to break into the home, and the caller said the man cut off their power by cutting the lock to their power box, the sheriff's office said.

They say the man, 41-year-old Erich Thomas Dugan of Macon, made several attempts to break into the home through a window and door, but deputies arrived at the home and arrested Dugan before he could force his way in.

No one was harmed during the attempted robbery.

Dugan was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he is charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office encourages you to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME to report any suspicious activity.

