'Once they catch you, you will serve time': Milledgeville leaders aim to stop uptick in shootings

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville and Baldwin County leaders came together Tuesday to send a clear message: the city and county will not stand for the crime in the area.

"There's a train going down the tracks, and you better look out because we are actively working it. We're closely working it with our state partners, our federal partners, and locally, we work it closely together," said Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee.

Police Chief Dray Swicord says since January 1 of this year, the City of Milledgeville has seen roughly 180 shootings and 5 homicides.

He says this is "drastically" more than in years past, adding the city's average is typically one or two homicides per year.

Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan made it clear that criminal behavior will not be tolerated.

"Those that feel like you might want to go about doing the behaviors that you're doing, it's very illegal, and once they catch you, you will serve time for it and we will make sure we give you the maximum amount, I have no doubt," Parham-Copelan said.

Major Scott Deason with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says he wants the citizens to help law enforcement solve crimes.

"What I am going to ask the citizens is, 'Help us help you.' We understand some of the neighborhood, you're apprehensive of giving us information because you are fearful of the retaliation. We have tip lines that you can call anonymous. Put us on the right track," Deason said.

Law enforcement leaders say the uptick in shootings is tied to gang activity growing in Milledgeville.