Jury selection begins Monday in Baldwin County murder case

38-year-old John Shane McAfee was shot at his home over a year ago in Milledgeville.

Jury selection begins Monday in the murder case of 38-year-old John Shane McAfee who was shot at his home over a year ago in Milledgeville.

40-year-old Ray Pollard was arrested in Bartow County and charged with murder.

McAfee’s family told 13WMAZ a year ago that although they’re relieved an arrest was made, there’s now a gap in their family that cannot be filled.

His family says he picked up and moved from Cartersville to Milledgeville to be closer to them. His grandmother, Patsy Popp, says he was adjusting well to being in a new city.

McAfee spent four years in Korea as a member of the US Army.

His family says what they’ll miss most about him is his sense of humor and how much he loved each of them.

McAfee also worked at the Sinclair Marina and Tractor Supply Company – both in Baldwin County.